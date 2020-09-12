 Skip to main content
Recap: Duchesne defeats Hillsboro
Duchesne defeated Hillsboro 2-1 Saturday at Hillsboro.

Leading the way offensively for Duchesne were Dominic Mattingly and Ryan Hill each with a goal. Duchesne keeper Drew Cleveland saved 15 of 16 shots he faced to pick up the win. Colton Leonard scored the goal for Hillsboro.

Duchesne (3-2) plays at home against DuBourg on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Hillsboro (0-4) plays at home against De Soto on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

