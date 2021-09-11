 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Duchesne squeaks by Hillsboro
0 comments

Recap: Duchesne squeaks by Hillsboro

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Danny Parks had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Duchesne to a 3-1 win over Hillsboro Saturday at Timberland.

Cameron Oppelt also contributed for Duchesne with a goal. Duchesne goalie Victor Quinteros earned the victory. Nick Marchetti scored for Hillsboro.

Duchesne (2-3) goes on the road to play DuBourg on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Hillsboro (0-4) travels to De Soto on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/51. Fort Zumwalt South (1-1) was idle.2. Francis Howell (3-1) was idle.3. Francis Howell Central (3-0) was idle.4. Li…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News