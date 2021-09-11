Recap: Duchesne squeaks by Hillsboro

Danny Parks had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Duchesne to a 3-1 win over Hillsboro Saturday at Timberland.
Cameron Oppelt also contributed for Duchesne with a goal. Duchesne goalie Victor Quinteros earned the victory. Nick Marchetti scored for Hillsboro.
Duchesne (2-3) goes on the road to play DuBourg on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Hillsboro (0-4) travels to De Soto on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
