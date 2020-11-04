 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Eureka downs Lafayette
0 comments

Recap: Eureka downs Lafayette

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months

Eureka trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 4-3 double overtime victory over visiting Lafayette Wednesday at Washington.

Eureka got points from Cameron Kissel (one goal), Caleb Rehg (one goal), Caidan Roellig (one goal), Ryan Schwentker (one goal) and Ryan Bridwell (two assists). Andrew Yokum picked up the win in goal for Eureka. Contributing for Lafayette were Luc Fladda (two goals), Mitchell Grant (one goal) and Ben MacInnes (two assists).

Eureka (5-8) plays at home against Chaminade on Saturday at noon.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports