Recap: Eureka downs Lafayette

Eureka trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 4-3 double overtime victory over visiting Lafayette Wednesday at Washington.
Eureka got points from Cameron Kissel (one goal), Caleb Rehg (one goal), Caidan Roellig (one goal), Ryan Schwentker (one goal) and Ryan Bridwell (two assists). Andrew Yokum picked up the win in goal for Eureka. Contributing for Lafayette were Luc Fladda (two goals), Mitchell Grant (one goal) and Ben MacInnes (two assists).
Eureka (5-8) plays at home against Chaminade on Saturday at noon.
