Father McGivney downed visiting Carterville on penalty kicks Saturday at Althoff. The game was tied 1-1 after three overtime periods.
Father McGivney (3-0) visits Triad on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. Carterville (2-1) travels to Marion on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Father McGivney downed visiting Carterville on penalty kicks Saturday at Althoff. The game was tied 1-1 after three overtime periods.
Father McGivney (3-0) visits Triad on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. Carterville (2-1) travels to Marion on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.