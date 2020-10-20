Recap: Festus edges Hillsboro

Festus squeaked by Hillsboro 2-1 Tuesday at Hillsboro.
Contributing points for Festus were Conner Rowland and Alec Bell each with a goal. Festus goalie Jack Uskiwich saved nine of 10 shots he faced to pick up the win. Nick Marchetti scored the goal for Hillsboro.
Festus (7-7) goes on the road to play Sikeston on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Hillsboro (5-11) visits Cape Notre Dame on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.