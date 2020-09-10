 Skip to main content
Recap: Festus waltzes over St. Clair
Festus got four goals and three assists from Alec Bell and a hat trick (including the game winner) and three assists from Stephen Darden in a 9-1 win over visiting St. Clair Thursday.

Other key offensive contributors for Festus were Dawson Little (one goal, one assist) and Collin Brewer (one goal). Festus keeper Jack Uskiwich earned the win. Zach Browne scored the goal for St. Clair.

Festus (1-2) hosts Perryville on Tuesday at 5 p.m. St. Clair (0-2) will host Pacific on Monday at 5 p.m.

