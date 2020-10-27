 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt East edges Liberty (Wentzville)
Recap: Fort Zumwalt East edges Liberty (Wentzville)

Fort Zumwalt East defeated visiting Liberty (Wentzville) 3-2 Tuesday.

Contributing points for Fort Zumwalt East were Dom Mrazik (one goal, one assist), Nathan Massey (one goal) and Noah Myers (one goal). Fort Zumwalt East goalie Carlos Pulido earned the victory. Contributing points for Liberty (Wentzville) were Aiden Moore and Paul Valenti each with a goal.

Fort Zumwalt East (12-7) hosts Timberland on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (11-5) will be away at Francis Howell North on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

