Michael Brophy had two goals and two assists to lead Fort Zumwalt East to a 5-0 win over Lutheran St. Charles Tuesday at Lutheran St. Charles.
Other players with numbers for Fort Zumwalt East included Dom Mrazik, John Culleton and Josh Paskiewicz each with a goal. Fort Zumwalt East keeper Charlie Stergos stopped all three shots he faced to pick up the win.
Fort Zumwalt East (1-0) will host Parkway North on Thursday at 7 p.m. Lutheran St. Charles (0-1) will play Missouri Military Academy at Fort Zumwalt East on Thursday at 5 p.m.