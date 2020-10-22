Recap: Fort Zumwalt East upends Duchesne

Dom Mrazik had a hat trick (including the game winner) to lead Fort Zumwalt East to a 7-0 win over visiting Duchesne Thursday.
Other players tallying for Fort Zumwalt East were Carter Woodward (one goal, one assist), Michael Brophy (one goal), Richey Ellis (one goal), Gavin Roemerman (one goal), Jacob Groark (two assists) and Nathan Massey (two assists). Carlos Pulido saved all three shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Fort Zumwalt East.
Fort Zumwalt East (11-7) plays at home against Liberty (Wentzville) on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. Duchesne (3-10) will host O'Fallon Christian on Saturday at 2 p.m.
