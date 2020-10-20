 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt North defeats Francis Howell North
Recap: Fort Zumwalt North defeats Francis Howell North

Matt Cannon scored from Sam Travis in the first half to lift Fort Zumwalt North to a 1-0 victory over Francis Howell North Tuesday at Francis Howell North.

Fort Zumwalt North goalie Davis Herbst saved all seven shots he faced to pick up the win.

Fort Zumwalt North (5-11) will be away at Liberty (Wentzville) on Thursday at 6 p.m. Francis Howell North (5-9) will host Troy Buchanan on Thursday at 6 p.m.

