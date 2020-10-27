Recap: Fort Zumwalt North downs St. Charles West

Fort Zumwalt North defeated visiting St. Charles West on penalty kicks Tuesday. The game was scoreless after two overtime periods.
Fort Zumwalt North goalie Jerey Tobar stopped all five shots he faced to pick up the win.
Fort Zumwalt North (6-12) travels to Parkway North on Thursday at 5 p.m. St. Charles West (6-11) plays O'Fallon Christian at St. Charles West on Monday at 7 p.m.
