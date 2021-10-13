Recap: Fort Zumwalt North edges Duchesne

Fort Zumwalt North squeaked by visiting Duchesne 2-0 Wednesday.
Leading the way offensively for Fort Zumwalt North were Trent Menke and Alex Cameron each with a goal. Kaleb Wilson picked up the win in goal for Fort Zumwalt North.
Fort Zumwalt North (8-8) will be away at Fort Zumwalt West on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. Duchesne (8-12) will host St. Charles West on Monday at 6 p.m.
