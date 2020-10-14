 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt North slips past Duchesne
Recap: Fort Zumwalt North slips past Duchesne

Sam Travis had two goals to lead Fort Zumwalt North to a 4-2 win over Duchesne Wednesday at Duchesne. He was credited with the game winning goal.

Fort Zumwalt North also got points from Roman Merris (one goal, two assists) and Mason Cochran (one goal). Fort Zumwalt North keeper Davis Herbst stopped three of four shots he faced to pick up the win. Key offensive contributors for Duchesne were Aidan Dietiker and Ryan Hill each with a goal.

Fort Zumwalt North (3-10) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt West on Thursday at 7 p.m. Duchesne (3-7) visits St. Charles West on Monday at 6 p.m.

