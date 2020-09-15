 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Fort Zumwalt North slips past Fort Zumwalt East
0 comments

Recap: Fort Zumwalt North slips past Fort Zumwalt East

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Fort Zumwalt North trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 2-1 victory over Fort Zumwalt East Tuesday at Fort Zumwalt East.

Contributing points for Fort Zumwalt North were Jerey Tobar and Roman Merris each with a goal. Davis Herbst saved five of six shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Fort Zumwalt North. Nathan Massey scored the goal for Fort Zumwalt East.

Fort Zumwalt North (2-3) goes on the road to play Washington on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (1-4) will play at Francis Howell North on Thursday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/111. Fort Zumwalt South (5-0) is idle.2. Francis Howell Central (5-0) is idle.3. Summit (0-0) is idle.4. De Smet (0-0…

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/131. Fort Zumwalt South (5-0) is idle.2. Francis Howell Central (5-0) is idle.3. Summit (0-0) is idle.4. De Smet (0-0…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports