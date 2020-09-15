Recap: Fort Zumwalt North slips past Fort Zumwalt East

Fort Zumwalt North trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 2-1 victory over Fort Zumwalt East Tuesday at Fort Zumwalt East.
Contributing points for Fort Zumwalt North were Jerey Tobar and Roman Merris each with a goal. Davis Herbst saved five of six shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Fort Zumwalt North. Nathan Massey scored the goal for Fort Zumwalt East.
Fort Zumwalt North (2-3) goes on the road to play Washington on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (1-4) will play at Francis Howell North on Thursday at 7 p.m.
