Devin Livingstone had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Fort Zumwalt South to a 4-0 win over Fort Zumwalt North Thursday at Fort Zumwalt North.
Other key offensive contributors for Fort Zumwalt South included Ryan Harvatin and Ethan Pfaff each with a goal. Luke Dillon saved all seven shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Fort Zumwalt South.
Fort Zumwalt South (5-0) goes on the road to play Marquette (Wisconsin) on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (4-2) visits Warrenton on Monday at 7 p.m.