Recap: Fort Zumwalt South beats Fort Zumwalt North

Fort Zumwalt South got a hat trick and an assist from Cole Lemkemann and two goals and an assist from Karson Gibbs in a 5-0 victory over visiting Fort Zumwalt North Tuesday. The game winning goal went to Lemkemann.
Connor Lovell also contributed for Fort Zumwalt South with three assists. Fort Zumwalt South keeper Luke Dillon earned the win.
Fort Zumwalt South (9-0) plays at home against Lafayette on Saturday at 6 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (2-5) will host Liberty (Wentzville) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
