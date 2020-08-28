 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South beats Timberland
Fort Zumwalt South goalie Luke Dillon turned away all eight shots he faced as the Bulldogs defeated visiting Timberland 3-0 Friday.

Contributing for Fort Zumwalt South were Ryley Gibbs (two goals) and Jack Jellinek (one goal).

Fort Zumwalt South (1-0) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. Timberland (0-1) will be away at Francis Howell North on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

