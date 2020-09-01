 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South breezes by Fort Zumwalt East
Fort Zumwalt South got two goals and an assist from Karson Gibbs and two goals from Brenden Owens in a 7-0 victory over Fort Zumwalt East Tuesday at Fort Zumwalt East. Owens was credited with the game winning goal.

Other players with points for Fort Zumwalt South included Ryan Harvatin (one goal, one assist), Kolby Uelk (one goal, one assist) and Owen Casson (one goal). Luke Dillon saved all four shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Fort Zumwalt South.

Fort Zumwalt South (2-0) will host Francis Howell on Thursday at 6 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (0-1) will host Washington on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

