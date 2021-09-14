 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South downs Francis Howell North
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South downs Francis Howell North

A first-half goal by Owen Casson was all that Fort Zumwalt South needed in a 1-0 win over visiting Francis Howell North Tuesday.

Fort Zumwalt South goalie Luke Dillon stopped all four shots he faced to pick up the win.

Fort Zumwalt South (5-1) goes on the road to play Liberty (Wentzville) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Francis Howell North (3-3) travels to Fort Zumwalt East on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

