Recap: Fort Zumwalt South slips past Francis Howell Central

Ryley Gibbs had two goals (including the game winner) and an assist to lead Fort Zumwalt South to a 5-3 victory over visiting Francis Howell Central Tuesday.
Other key offensive contributors for Fort Zumwalt South included Connor Lovell (one goal, one assist), Brayden Bresler (one goal) and Luke Walsh (one goal). Luke Dillon was credited with the victory in goal for Fort Zumwalt South. Key offensive players for Francis Howell Central were Tyler Cuba, Noah Heath and Connor Phillips each with a goal.
Fort Zumwalt South (17-4) hosts Warrenton on Monday at 7 p.m. Francis Howell Central (14-5) plays Pattonville at Francis Howell on Monday at 4:15 p.m.
