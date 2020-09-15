 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South slips past Francis Howell North
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South slips past Francis Howell North

Karson Gibbs had a hat trick and an assist to lead Fort Zumwalt South to a 4-2 victory over Francis Howell North Tuesday at Francis Howell North.

Ryley Gibbs also contributed for Fort Zumwalt South with the game winning goal and an assist. Luke Dillon picked up the win in goal for Fort Zumwalt South. Key offensive contributors for Francis Howell North included Ryan Dittmar (one goal, one assist) and Dane McManus (one goal).

Fort Zumwalt South (7-0) plays at home against Liberty (Wentzville) on Thursday at 7 p.m. Francis Howell North (1-2) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt East on Thursday at 7 p.m.

