Recap: Fort Zumwalt South slips past Liberty (Wentzville)
Fort Zumwalt South defeated visiting Liberty (Wentzville) 2-0 Thursday.

Adding offensive numbers for Fort Zumwalt South were Karson Gibbs and Ryley Gibbs each with a goal. Fort Zumwalt South keeper Luke Dillon earned the win.

Fort Zumwalt South (8-0) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt North on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-2) will host Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

