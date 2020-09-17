Recap: Fort Zumwalt South slips past Liberty (Wentzville)

Fort Zumwalt South defeated visiting Liberty (Wentzville) 2-0 Thursday.
Adding offensive numbers for Fort Zumwalt South were Karson Gibbs and Ryley Gibbs each with a goal. Fort Zumwalt South keeper Luke Dillon earned the win.
Fort Zumwalt South (8-0) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt North on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-2) will host Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
