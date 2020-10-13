 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South slips past Liberty (Wentzville)
Fort Zumwalt South trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 2-1 overtime win over Liberty (Wentzville) Tuesday at Liberty (Wentzville).

Ryan Harvatin led Fort Zumwalt South with two goals. Fort Zumwalt South goalie Luke Dillon earned the victory. Parker Kessler scored for Liberty (Wentzville).

Fort Zumwalt South (15-2) will play at Fort Zumwalt West on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (10-4) goes on the road to play Jefferson City on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

