Recap: Fort Zumwalt South squeaks by Liberty (Wentzville)
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South squeaks by Liberty (Wentzville)

Ryan Harvatin had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Fort Zumwalt South to a 3-2 victory over visiting Liberty (Wentzville) Tuesday.

Ryley Gibbs also contributed for Fort Zumwalt South with a goal. Luke Dillon picked up the win in goal for Fort Zumwalt South. Contributing for Liberty (Wentzville) were Paul Valenti (one goal, one assist) and Canon Mathison (one goal).

Fort Zumwalt South (14-3) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt West on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (12-4) will play at Fort Zumwalt North on Thursday, October 21 at 6:45 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/91. CBC (12-2) tied Edwardsville (14-3), 2-2.2. Chaminade (10-3) def. St. James Academy (Kan.), 1-0.3. SLUH (15-1) d…

