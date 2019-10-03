Devin Livingstone had four goals and an assist to lead Fort Zumwalt South to a 6-3 win over visiting Fort Zumwalt North Thursday. He was credited with the game winning goal.
Other players with points for Fort Zumwalt South included Karson Gibbs (one goal), Evan Martin (one goal) and Blake Mann (two assists). Luke Dillon saved five of eight shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Fort Zumwalt South. Leading the way offensively for Fort Zumwalt North were Cole Bixby (two goals) and Grant Rapplean (one goal).
Fort Zumwalt South (13-1) plays at Liberty (Wentzville) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (11-3) will host Washington on Tuesday at 6 p.m.