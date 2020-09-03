 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South topples Francis Howell
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South topples Francis Howell

Karson Gibbs had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Fort Zumwalt South to a 4-0 win over visiting Francis Howell Thursday.

Also contributing for Fort Zumwalt South were Ryley Gibbs (one goal, two assists) and Brenden Owens (one goal). Fort Zumwalt South keeper Evan Baisch earned the win.

Fort Zumwalt South (3-0) will play at Fort Zumwalt North on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Francis Howell (1-1) will be away at Troy Buchanan on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

