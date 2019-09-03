Devin Livingstone had four goals to lead Fort Zumwalt South to a 7-0 victory over visiting St. Charles Tuesday. He was credited with the game winning goal.
Other players with points for Fort Zumwalt South included Jon Buss (one goal, two assists), Trenton Dietiker (one goal, one assist), George Schreiber (one goal) and Blake Mann (two assists). Fort Zumwalt South keeper Luke Dillon earned the win.
Fort Zumwalt South (1-0) will host Ritenour on Wednesday at 7 p.m. St. Charles (0-1) plays Troy Buchanan at Fort Zumwalt South on Wednesday at 5 p.m.