Recap: Fort Zumwalt West beats Borgia

Fort Zumwalt West got two goals and two assists from Conner Christen and two goals from Nathan Naumann in a 5-0 victory over visiting Borgia Tuesday. The game winning goal went to Naumann.
Kyle Fox also contributed for Fort Zumwalt West with a goal. Fort Zumwalt West goalie Brenden Hummer stopped all four shots he faced to pick up the win.
Fort Zumwalt West (5-7) hosts Holt on Tuesday, October 5 at 5:30 p.m. Borgia (1-10) hosts St. Mary's on Wednesday, October 6 at 5 p.m.
