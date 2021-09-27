 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West defeats Holt
Fort Zumwalt West trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 3-2 win over Holt Monday at Holt.

Key offensive contributors for Fort Zumwalt West included Nicholas Mormino (one goal, two assists), Carter Youmans (one goal) and Nathan Naumann (one goal). Brenden Hummer was credited with the victory in goal for Fort Zumwalt West. Contributing points for Holt were Andrew Bergmann and Clayton Garofalo each with a goal and an assist.

Fort Zumwalt West (4-7) plays at home against Borgia on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Holt (3-6) will play at Troy Buchanan on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.

Large school schools - 9/201. Francis Howell (7-2) was idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (7-1) def. Francis Howell North (3-5), 4-1.3. CBC (6-1) was …

