Fort Zumwalt West trailed by two after the first half but rallied for a 3-2 overtime win over Troy Buchanan Thursday at Troy Buchanan.
Adding offensive numbers for Fort Zumwalt West were Barry Colin, Alex Hermann and Jack Meuse each with a goal. Owen Rook saved seven of nine shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Fort Zumwalt West. Leading the way offensively for Troy Buchanan were Dylan Emge and Aaron Vaughn each with a goal.
Fort Zumwalt West (5-3) plays at home against Chaminade on Saturday at 11 a.m. Troy Buchanan (4-3) travels to Francis Howell North on Tuesday at 6 p.m.