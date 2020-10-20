 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West downs Troy Buchanan
Fort Zumwalt West slipped past visiting Troy Buchanan 2-0 Tuesday.

Contributing offensively for Fort Zumwalt West were Ryan Steevens (one goal), Carter Youmans (one goal) and Alex Hermann (two assists). Brenden Hummer saved all five shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Fort Zumwalt West.

Fort Zumwalt West (11-6) visits Francis Howell Central on Thursday at 6 p.m. Troy Buchanan (3-10) goes on the road to play Francis Howell North on Thursday at 6 p.m.

