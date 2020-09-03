 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West topples O'Fallon Christian
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West topples O'Fallon Christian

Alex Hermann had a hat trick to lead Fort Zumwalt West to a 4-1 win over visiting O'Fallon Christian Thursday. He was credited with the game winning goal.

Other players with points for Fort Zumwalt West included Trevor Laughlin (one goal) and Carter Youmans (two assists). Fort Zumwalt West keeper Preston Stiebel saved three of four shots he faced to pick up the win. Chase Heath scored the goal for O'Fallon Christian.

Fort Zumwalt West (2-0) plays Francis Howell Central at Fort Zumwalt North on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. O'Fallon Christian (0-2) will play Lutheran St. Charles at Fort Zumwalt West on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

