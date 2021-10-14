 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West tops Fort Zumwalt North
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West tops Fort Zumwalt North

Carter Youmans had two goals and an assist to lead Fort Zumwalt West to a 5-2 win over visiting Fort Zumwalt North Thursday.

Other players tallying for Fort Zumwalt West were Nathan Naumann (one goal, one assist), Jared Fitch (one goal, one assist) and Domanyk Naslund (one goal). Brenden Hummer saved five of seven shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Fort Zumwalt West. Fort Zumwalt North got points from Alex Cameron (one goal), Matt Cannon (one goal) and Roman Merris (two assists).

Fort Zumwalt West (7-9) visits Francis Howell on Saturday at 10 a.m. Fort Zumwalt North (8-9) will play at Timberland on Monday at 7 p.m.

