Recap: Fort Zumwalt West tops Holt

Carter Youmans had a hat trick (including the game winner) and two assists to lead Fort Zumwalt West to a 5-1 victory over visiting Holt Monday.

Other players with points for Fort Zumwalt West included Jared Fitch and Nicholas Mormino each with a goal. Fort Zumwalt West keeper Brenden Hummer stopped all six shots he faced to pick up the win. Clayton Garofalo scored for Holt.

Fort Zumwalt West (10-11) plays at home against Lafayette on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Holt (6-12) will host St. Charles on Tuesday at 6 p.m.