 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West tops Holt
0 comments

Recap: Fort Zumwalt West tops Holt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Carter Youmans had a hat trick (including the game winner) and two assists to lead Fort Zumwalt West to a 5-1 victory over visiting Holt Monday.

Other players with points for Fort Zumwalt West included Jared Fitch and Nicholas Mormino each with a goal. Fort Zumwalt West keeper Brenden Hummer stopped all six shots he faced to pick up the win. Clayton Garofalo scored for Holt.

Fort Zumwalt West (10-11) plays at home against Lafayette on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Holt (6-12) will host St. Charles on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Perfection on the courts, record-breakers on the football field: Meet our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/211. SLUH (20-1) def. De Smet (9-8), 2-0.2. Chaminade (14-4) def. Priory (7-10), 4-0.3. CBC (15-4) def. Vianney (8-9…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News