Recap: Fox defeats Pacific
Fox downed visiting Pacific 3-2 Tuesday.

Key offensive contributors for Fox were Daniel Lorenzo (one goal, one assist), Austin Burch (one goal) and Austin Maddox (one goal). Mitchell Westbrock saved five of six shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Fox. Pacific got offensive contributions from Gavin Bukowsky and Jacob Sauvage each with a goal.

Fox (1-1) will be away at Seckman on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Pacific (0-1) plays North County at Seckman on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

