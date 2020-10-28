Recap: Fox slips past Hillsboro

Fox squeaked by Hillsboro 3-2 Wednesday at Hillsboro.
Contributing for Fox were Jonathan Schneider (one goal, one assist), Ethan Latic (one goal) and Foster Wheeler (one goal). Chase Blumer saved six of eight shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Fox. Colton Leonard led Hillsboro with two goals.
Fox (5-14) will play Lindbergh at Vianney on Saturday at noon. Hillsboro (5-13) plays Festus at North County on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.