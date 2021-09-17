 Skip to main content
Recap: Fox squeaks by Windsor (Imperial)
Recap: Fox squeaks by Windsor (Imperial)

Fox edged Windsor (Imperial) 3-2 Friday at Windsor (Imperial).

Key offensive contributors for Fox were Jonathan Schneider (one goal, one assist), Anel Tahirovic (one goal) and Gus Schoenerg (one goal). Drew Harris saved five of six shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Fox. Haki Niksic was the leading scorer for Windsor (Imperial) with two goals.

Fox (4-6) will play Washington at Hillsboro on Monday at 5:15 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (1-5) plays at St. Clair on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

