Recap: Francis Howell beats Francis Howell Central

Anthony Faupel and Nick Taylor each had two goals and an assist to lead Francis Howell to a 5-1 win over visiting Francis Howell Central Wednesday. Faupel was credited with the game winning goal.
Dan Garvilla also contributed for Francis Howell with a goal and an assist. Francis Howell goalie Justin Olwig saved eight of nine shots he faced to pick up the win. Luke Fisher scored for Francis Howell Central.
Francis Howell (19-5) hosts De Smet on Saturday. Francis Howell Central ends its season with a 15-7 record.
