Recap: Francis Howell Central downs Fort Zumwalt West

Francis Howell Central defeated visiting Fort Zumwalt West 2-1 Monday.
Contributing points for Francis Howell Central were Tanner Jones and Josiah Gould each with a goal. Jeremiah Forno saved all three shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Francis Howell Central. Nathan Naumann scored the goal for Fort Zumwalt West.
Francis Howell Central (6-2) plays at Timberland on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Fort Zumwalt West (3-5) plays at CBC on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
