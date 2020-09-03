Recap: Francis Howell Central edges Fort Zumwalt North

Francis Howell Central squeaked by Fort Zumwalt North 3-1 Thursday at Fort Zumwalt North.
Francis Howell Central got points from Adam Donnell, Josiah Gould and Noah Heath each with a goal. Ryan Hoshaw was credited with the victory in goal for Francis Howell Central. Roman Merris scored for Fort Zumwalt North.
Fort Zumwalt North (0-1) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt South on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
