Recap: Francis Howell Central edges Fort Zumwalt North
Francis Howell Central squeaked by Fort Zumwalt North 3-1 Thursday at Fort Zumwalt North.

Francis Howell Central got points from Adam Donnell, Josiah Gould and Noah Heath each with a goal. Ryan Hoshaw was credited with the victory in goal for Francis Howell Central. Roman Merris scored for Fort Zumwalt North.

Fort Zumwalt North (0-1) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt South on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

