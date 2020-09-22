 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Francis Howell Central edges Timberland
0 comments

Recap: Francis Howell Central edges Timberland

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Francis Howell Central squeaked by visiting Timberland 3-2 Tuesday.

Leading the way offensively for Francis Howell Central were Adam Donnell (one goal, one assist), Tanner Jones (one goal), Carter Redford (one goal) and Jimmy Sanchez (two assists). Ryan Hoshaw picked up the win in goal for Francis Howell Central. Timberland got offensive contributions from Adam Luetkemeyer and Zach Renz each with a goal.

Francis Howell Central (8-1) will play at Liberty (Wentzville) on Thursday, October 1 at 6:30 p.m. Timberland (5-3) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt West on Thursday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/211. Fort Zumwalt South (8-0) is idle.2. Francis Howell Central (6-1) at Fort Zumwalt West (3-5), 5:30 p.m.3. Summit …

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/221. Fort Zumwalt South (8-0) vs. Fort Zumwalt North (2-4), 7 p.m.2. Francis Howell Central (8-1) vs. Timberland (5-3…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports