Recap: Francis Howell Central edges Timberland

Francis Howell Central squeaked by visiting Timberland 3-2 Tuesday.
Leading the way offensively for Francis Howell Central were Adam Donnell (one goal, one assist), Tanner Jones (one goal), Carter Redford (one goal) and Jimmy Sanchez (two assists). Ryan Hoshaw picked up the win in goal for Francis Howell Central. Timberland got offensive contributions from Adam Luetkemeyer and Zach Renz each with a goal.
Francis Howell Central (8-1) will play at Liberty (Wentzville) on Thursday, October 1 at 6:30 p.m. Timberland (5-3) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt West on Thursday at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.