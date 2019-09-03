Jimmy Sanchez had a hat trick and two assists to lead Francis Howell Central to a 8-0 win over visiting Warrenton Tuesday.
Other key offensive contributors for Francis Howell Central included Sam Newton (two goals), Tanner Jones (one goal, one assist), Connor Phillips (one goal, one assist) and Gino Buffa (one goal). Francis Howell Central goalie Connor McGoogan earned the victory.
Francis Howell Central (1-0) will be away at Chaminade on Thursday at 4 p.m. Warrenton (0-1) will play at St. Charles West on Wednesday at 7 p.m.