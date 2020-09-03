Recap: Francis Howell Central slips past Fort Zumwalt North

Francis Howell Central downed Fort Zumwalt North 3-1 Thursday at Fort Zumwalt North.
Key offensive players for Francis Howell Central were Adam Donnell, Josiah Gould and Noah Heath each with a goal. Francis Howell Central goalie Ryan Hoshaw saved three of four shots he faced to pick up the win. Roman Merris scored the goal for Fort Zumwalt North.
Francis Howell Central (2-0) plays Fort Zumwalt West at Fort Zumwalt North on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Fort Zumwalt North (0-1) will host St. Charles on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.