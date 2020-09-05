 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell Central slips past Fort Zumwalt West
Recap: Francis Howell Central slips past Fort Zumwalt West

Francis Howell Central downed visiting Fort Zumwalt West 3-2 Saturday.

Francis Howell Central got offensive contributions from Carter Redford, Josiah Gould and Jimmy Sanchez each with a goal. Tyler Kaminski was the leading scorer for Fort Zumwalt West with a goal.

Francis Howell Central (3-0) will play at Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. Fort Zumwalt West (2-1) will play Holt at St. Dominic on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

