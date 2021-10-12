Recap: Francis Howell Central slips past Holt

Francis Howell Central defeated Holt 3-1 Tuesday at Holt.
-
Leading the way offensively for Francis Howell Central were Cristian Padilla (one goal), Jake Schweitzer (one goal), Brendan Ward (one goal) and Tanner Jones (two assists). Francis Howell Central keeper Dylan Bick saved four of five shots he faced to pick up the win. Clayton Garofalo scored for Holt.
Francis Howell Central (9-6) plays Francis Howell North at Lou Fusz Soccer Park on Friday at 3:45 p.m. Holt (5-9) hosts Troy Buchanan on Thursday at 5:45 p.m.
