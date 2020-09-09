Recap: Francis Howell Central topples Fort Zumwalt East

Jimmy Sanchez had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Francis Howell Central to a 4-1 win over Fort Zumwalt East Wednesday at Fort Zumwalt East.
Francis Howell Central also got offensive contributions from Luke Fisher (one goal), Tanner Jones (one goal) and Carter Redford (three assists). Francis Howell Central keeper Ryan Hoshaw stopped seven of eight shots he faced to pick up the win. Dom Mrazik scored the goal for Fort Zumwalt East.
Francis Howell Central (4-0) goes on the road to play Troy Buchanan on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (1-2) plays at Fort Zumwalt South on Thursday at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.