Jimmy Sanchez had two goals and an assist to lead Francis Howell Central to a 4-1 win over Troy Buchanan Tuesday at Troy Buchanan.
Francis Howell Central also got points from Adam Donnell and Connor Schmitz each with a goal. Connor McGoogan saved two of three shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Francis Howell Central. Maurice Morgan scored the goal for Troy Buchanan.
Francis Howell Central (6-8) plays at home against St. Dominic on Monday at 7 p.m. Troy Buchanan (7-7) plays at home against Holt on Thursday at 5:45 p.m.