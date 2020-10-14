 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Francis Howell downs Eureka
0 comments

Recap: Francis Howell downs Eureka

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Francis Howell trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 3-1 victory over Eureka Wednesday at Eureka.

Adding offensive numbers for Francis Howell were Dan Garvilla (one goal, two assists), Anthony Faupel (one goal) and Lucas Meyer (one goal). Francis Howell keeper Chris Harris stopped all three shots he faced to pick up the win. Cameron Kissel scored for Eureka.

Francis Howell (11-5) goes on the road to play Kirkwood on Friday at 4:15 p.m. Eureka (2-4) hosts Ladue on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports