Recap: Francis Howell downs Eureka

Francis Howell trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 3-1 victory over Eureka Wednesday at Eureka.
Adding offensive numbers for Francis Howell were Dan Garvilla (one goal, two assists), Anthony Faupel (one goal) and Lucas Meyer (one goal). Francis Howell keeper Chris Harris stopped all three shots he faced to pick up the win. Cameron Kissel scored for Eureka.
Francis Howell (11-5) goes on the road to play Kirkwood on Friday at 4:15 p.m. Eureka (2-4) hosts Ladue on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
