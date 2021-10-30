 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell downs Fort Zumwalt West
Recap: Francis Howell downs Fort Zumwalt West

Francis Howell defeated visiting Fort Zumwalt West on penalty kicks Saturday at Liberty (Wentzville). The game was scoreless after two overtime periods.

Francis Howell (18-6) plays Liberty (Wentzville) at Francis Howell on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

