Recap: Francis Howell downs Kirkwood

Francis Howell defeated Kirkwood on penalty kicks Friday at Kirkwood. The game was tied 1-1 after two overtime periods.
Dan Garvilla was the leading scorer for Francis Howell with a goal. Justin Olwig saved seven of eight shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Francis Howell. Noah Langdon scored for Kirkwood.
Francis Howell (12-5) visits Holt on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Kirkwood (4-3) travels to Lafayette on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
