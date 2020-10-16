 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell downs Kirkwood
Francis Howell defeated Kirkwood on penalty kicks Friday at Kirkwood. The game was tied 1-1 after two overtime periods.

Dan Garvilla was the leading scorer for Francis Howell with a goal. Justin Olwig saved seven of eight shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Francis Howell. Noah Langdon scored for Kirkwood.

Francis Howell (12-5) visits Holt on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Kirkwood (4-3) travels to Lafayette on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

